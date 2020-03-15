  • SENSEX
Lower circuit: Here are the rules and levels to watch
Bitcoin plummets 50 percent; nearly $100 bn value wiped out
Brent crude set for worst week since 1991
Rupee recovers after slumping to record low
Health minister Harsh Vardhan reviews actions taken to prevent, contain coronavirus

Updated : March 15, 2020 08:55 PM IST

According to a health ministry statement, Vardhan was apprised of the emerging international and national status of COVID-19 at the meeting as he took stock of the status and preparedness of the states and UTs.
