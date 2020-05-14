Healthcare Health groups ask government to revoke Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remdesivir Updated : May 14, 2020 11:28 PM IST Gilead's three patents in India for remdesivir stem from 2009 when the drug was in development to treat Ebola. Remdesivir is the only drug approved to treat COVID-19 patients after promising early trial results prompted US regulators to grant emergency use authorisation on May 2. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365