Health experts on dealing with the spike in COVID cases

The silver lining amidst the rapid spike in COVID cases is that hospitalisation is still much lower as compared to the previous two waves of infection. For instance, in Mumbai over 75 percent of COVID beds are vacant and more than 73 percent of ICU beds for COVID patients are also not occupied. To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Doctor Tushar Shah, Consulting Physician, Doctor Surya Kant, Vice Chmn at IMA-AMS, Anil Vinayak, Group COO of Fortis Healthcare, and Doctor Srinivas Rajagopala, Director, Pulmonology at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.

The silver lining amidst the rapid spike in COVID cases is that hospitalisation is still much lower as compared to the previous two waves of infection. For instance, in Mumbai over 75 percent of COVID beds are vacant and more than 73 percent of ICU beds for COVID patients are also not occupied.

In Delhi, 86 percent of beds reserved for COVID patients are still vacant and less than 15 percent of cases have needed oxygen beds.

A similar picture across Chennai where over 64 percent of COVID beds and 87 percent of oxygen beds are still vacant.

Meanwhile, on the vaccination front, the government has started precautionary doses for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years of age. Nearly 6 crore people are eligible to get the third dose of the vaccine.

To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Doctor Tushar Shah, Consulting Physician, Doctor Surya Kant, Vice Chmn at IMA-AMS, Anil Vinayak, Group COO of Fortis Healthcare, and Doctor Srinivas Rajagopala, Director, Pulmonology at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.

Watch accompanying video for more.