‘Heading towards COVID-free Mumbai’, tweets BMC as city achieves 1st dose vaccination target

Mumbai has accomplished the set target of vaccinating over 92,36,000 citizens with the first dose of the COVID-19 jab, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.

“Heading towards a Covid-free Mumbai, one step at a time! Mumbai has successfully achieved the set target of administering the First Dose of the Covid-19 Vaccine. Thanks to the support of Mumbaikars and their response to the Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign,” the civic body said in a tweet.

BMC said as many as 92,36,500 citizens in Mumbai have been administered the first dose of vaccine against the coronavirus disease. The civic body also urged people eligible for the second dose to get it at the earliest.

The announcement of achieving the milestone comes at a time when Mumbai reported 262 new coronavirus cases and one fatality on Friday. This took the tally of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital to 7,59,081, and death toll to 16,288, a civic official said.

BMC’s additional commissioner Suresh Kakani earlier this month said the Mumbai civic body was ramping up the inoculation drive and preparing to call over three lakh people to take their second COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The civic body also declared the results of its fourth genome sequencing series on Friday and said 75 percent of the samples tested were found infected with the Delta variant and the rest with Delta derivative. A release from BMC said 345 COVID-19 patient samples were tested in the fourth series batch at the Genome Sequencing Lab in Kasturba Hospital, adding that it was sharing results of only 281 as these were of patients hailing from the metropolis.