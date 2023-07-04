Headaches rise post pandemic, 93% blame higher stress levels: Saridon survey

The survey covers 5,310 respondents, between the age group of 22 to 45 in 20 tier 1 and 2 cities across 15 states. Bayer Consumer Health Division in India sells the pain relief drug Saridon.

Indians are experiencing more headaches and stress post the pandemic, according to a survey conducted by Bayer's Consumer Health Division. The survey revealed that one out of every three individuals reported higher levels of stress since the pandemic.

Additionally, an overwhelming 93 percent of those who experienced headaches acknowledged that their intensified stress levels directly contributed to the frequency and severity of their headaches.

Over 70 percent are more irritable because of it, cannot concentrate on daily tasks and 31 percent have said that headaches have become more intense post the pandemic.

The survey covers 5,310 respondents, between the age group of 22 to 45 in 20 tier 1 and 2 cities across 15 states. Bayer Consumer Health Division in India sells the pain relief drug Saridon.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sandeep Verma, Country Head, Bayer Consumer Health Division said that the surprising finding in this survey was that stress levels have actually increased post the pandemic.

“We thought that pandemic was literally all about life and death and people losing their jobs. So, the stress levels and the reasons for giving people stress were really much bigger at that point in time. But then when we did the stress survey this time we actually saw that the stress levels have gone up,” he added.

While financial stress was the main cause of stress in 2021, what’s primarily causing headaches and elevated stress levels among people is work pressure and related deadlines. 59 percent of those surveyed say they leave some of the tasks unfinished at work or home on account of feeling stressed.

While 32 percent say work pressure is the main cause, 32 percent say financial problems or rising costs, and 16 percent say health issues. Interestingly, among millennials, Social commitments also ranked among the main causes of headaches.

In terms of geographies, the incidence of stress has significantly risen post-pandemic as 85 percent (+11 percent) of people across urban cities reported having stress in the last year. However, tier 2 cities have been reported to have higher levels of stress.

Ahmedabad tops the list with nearly 100 percent claiming to have experienced stress pre- as well as post-pandemic along with Bhubaneswar (99 percent). Other cities with higher levels of stress include Madurai, Indore and Pune. Among top metros and tier 1 cities, Mumbai leads with the highest proportion of those reporting headaches and higher stress levels.

The survey also found that women are more stressed than men with 86 percent experiencing stress in the last year as against 84 percent men.

Among working women, 90 percent experienced stress, 14 percent higher than those who claimed to have stress pre-pandemic and among non-working women, 86 percent experienced stress, 11 percent more than pre-pandemic times

However, the survey finds that behaviour towards addressing headaches has improved post-pandemic with 80 percent reporting that they do share with family/friends/colleagues about their headache, while 50 percent say they prefer to take a tablet for immediate relief.