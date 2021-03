HDFC Bank on Friday announced that it will bear the full cost of COVID-19 vaccination of its employees and their immediate family members. The bank said it would reimburse the vaccination cost for the two mandated doses for one lakh employees and their families.

“For us, our employees are like the front-line workers, who ensured that an essential service like banking was available for customers even during the lockdown. and we are thankful to them for their dedication," Ashima Bhat, Group Head, HDFC Bank said in a statement, adding, “For their health and safety, we are ensuring that our employees and their dependent family members are inoculated and protected from the COVID-19.”

Explaining further, Vinay Razdan, Group Head – HR, HDFC Bank, said, "We have followed all government-mandated guidelines to ensure a safe working environment for our employees and customers at our offices and bank branches."

"Our employees have shown exemplary perseverance, professionalism, and dedication to serve millions of customers. Covering the cost of vaccination for our employees and their dependent family members is a small gesture from the organisation to express our gratitude to our employees,” he added.

With this, HDFC Bank has joined the likes of Flipkart, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Accenture, TVS Motor Company, Capgemini, Reliance Industries, and ReNew Power which have — over the past several weeks — announced that they would cover the vaccine cost for their employees and their dependent family members.