As the COVID-19 cases continue to decline, many states have eased restrictions and have announced cautious steps towards restarting or scaling up activities after over a month. The COVID-appropriate behaviour has to be strictly adhered to with the states' administration and police being deployed across cities.

Unlock will begin in Maharashtra from today as the state has announced cautious steps towards restarting or scaling up activities. "The state government is taking a calculated risk and hence people have to take care of themselves. Nothing is going to be eased immediately," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

In Delhi, metro services are allowed to resume at 50 percent capacity and reopening markets and malls on an odd-even basis. The Uttar Pradesh government has also extended the relaxations in the coronavirus curfew to four more districts on Sunday and curbs have been eased in as many as 71 districts.

Here is the list of states easing restrictions:

Maharashtra begins to unlock from today in the five-tier unlock process based on the weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts. Restrictions will be imposed till June 15.

Delhi resumes metro services at 50 percent capacity. Markets and malls will reopen on an odd-even basis. The national capital began the unlock exercise on May 31.

Tamil Nadu will begin easing of restrictions from today, except in 11 districts where the number of new cases reported was still high.

Uttar Pradesh has eased restrictions in 71 districts. Night curfew and weekend lockdown to remain in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has eased restrictions but night curfew and weekend lockdown will remain.