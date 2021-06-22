Have inoculated 22.7 lakh people till 1 PM today, says CoWin chief RS Sharma

Over 86 lakh doses were administered on the first day of the latest phase of India's COVID-19 vaccination drive. RS Sharma, Chief of the CoWIN portal, said the latest number on the dashboard is 22.7 lakh as of 1 PM and the dashboard is updated every hour.

On partners for vaccination, he said, "As many as 91 entities have applied to partner with us in terms of bookings and vaccinations, etc. Many of them have been given the security key. The security key is exchanged so that every time they communicate with us, we know that they are authorised partners. I am very sure that a large number of them have already become operational because they were very keen to become our partners.”

On synchronising the COVID portal with state government portals, Sharma said, "Frankly speaking that has not been flagged to me because the way our partners operate includes our state governments also. They may have a front-end that is quite different from the front end of the Aarogya Setu or CoWIN portal but ultimately whenever any entry is done, whenever any data is updated that has to strike the CoWIN database through an API call. So that part is therefore to maintain a consistency in the visibility."

On data entry errors, he said, "Many of these issues include a change in names, sometimes gender is also filled wrongly, all those issues have been sorted out. Some people use two mobile numbers to do the bookings and they got two first dose certificates and those have been merged now. So, a lot of these data entry errors have been corrected."

On scaling and upgrading CoWin portal, he said, "Yesterday the peak was 30,000 API calls per second which is actually a very significant number. We have upgraded our system to such an extent that there were no glitches as such or no delays. We ensured that nobody is in the waiting area, everybody gets instant access. We also ensured that 99 percent of our OTPs are delivered within 15 seconds. So what we have done is here is an infrastructure which has scaled up to 300 million in a matter of 5 months which is hugely scalable which can take up as many as they want."

