As the world grapples with the second wave of the COVID-19, the probability of coming in contact with an infected person is becoming rife. The virus that has slowed down the pace of the world can also enter your home. It is certainly an unpleasant situation, but it’s always better to be prepared.

If someone you live with is running a fever, feeling tired for no apparent reason, losing the sense of smell or taste, complaining of sore throat and dry cough, he/she has likely contracted the virus. In such a case, get the person tested at the earliest possible. If there is a facility of the COVID-19 testing at home in your region, avail it. If not, take the person to the lab while following all precautions like wearing a mask, maintaining a safe distance of six feet, sanitising (or washing) hands frequently, among others. Till you get the test results, assume that the person is infected.

When you know for sure that COVID-19 has entered your home, follow the following precautions to keep yourself and others safe from the virus and to help the infected person recover fast:

Get yourself tested: Irrespective of whether you have the symptoms or not, just to confirm if you, too, have been infected, get yourself tested. If you test positive, continue quarantining at home and get another test done after a week or so. Monitor your pulse rate and oxygen saturation using an oximeter.

Limit contact: Do not hang around in the room of the infected person. Use a separate toilet. Keep their room ventilated.

Keep their laundry clean: Wash their clothes, bedsheets, pillow covers, and towels regularly, and do not mix them with the clothes of other people in the house. Do not store your clothes in the room of the infected person.

Follow basic hygiene rules: Do not touch your face unless you have just washed it. Sanitise the surfaces — desks, toilets, sinks, washbasins, tables, chairs, doorknobs, light switches, remote controls, handles on cabinets, computer keyboards, and such — frequently.

Stay at home: Not only the sick person but the caretakers must also quarantine themselves. Order your daily essentials online and ensure contactless delivery. Also, do not let friends, relatives, and neighbours come to your house.

Provide them support: Just providing medicines timely is sometimes not enough. The virus can make the sick person feel lonely and take an emotional toll on them. So, it is important to stay connected with them. You can do that digitally or while maintaining a safe distance.