#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Hate exercise? Small increases in physical activity can make a big difference

Updated : December 26, 2019 06:58 PM IST

Research shows that every single system in the body benefits when you are more active.
Even if you are getting enough exercise, sitting for the rest of the day can undo the health benefits of your workout.
Brisk walking, at a pace of at least a 20-minute mile, provides health benefits similar to running, and probably more social benefits.
Hate exercise? Small increases in physical activity can make a big difference
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV