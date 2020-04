With 11 more people testing positive for coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana rose to 141 on Wednesday.

Among the fresh cases, seven were reported from Faridabad, one from Nuh and two from Palwal while Fatehabad district reported its first case, according to state health Department's bulletin. At present, there are 122 active cases in the state, 17 patients have been discharged while the state has recorded two COVID-related deaths. Reports of 558 samples were awaited.

Among the total positive cases reported ten are foreign nationals including six from Sri Lanka, and one each from Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia and South Africa while 51 are from other states of India, as per the bulletin.The worst affected districts are Nuh (38 cases), Palwal (28), Faridabad (28) and Gurugram (20).