Haryana governor launches SEHAT scheme: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini As part of the scheme, 25 lakh school children will undergo health check-ups twice a year from the coming academic session.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya launched the School Education Haryana’s Health and Treatment (SEHAT) scheme for children on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Monday.

As part of the scheme, 25 lakh school children will undergo health check-ups twice a year from the coming academic session.

What is the SEHAT?

The SEHAT scheme was launched under the 'Ayushman Bharat' programme. The scheme will help keep a track of the health of school children. After the medical examination of school children, the health data will be linked to the e-Upchar portal, which will help the families access the child’s digital health records from any location.

To ensure that the initiative is successful, 8,876 teachers in the state had been trained as health and wellness ambassadors, the Governor said at an event.

The Governor said he hoped that the teachers, who were the architects of society and are important for nation building, will also play an important role in the implementation of the SEHAT scheme. The Governor also released a poster and magazine of the health scheme.

Teachers felicitated

Dattatreya also felicitated 93 teachers for their outstanding contribution to education at a state-level programme organised by the School Education Department in Panchkula.

On the occasion, he said former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birthday is celebrated as Teachers' Day, was not just an eminent diplomat, but also a scholar and ideal teacher who worked for the all-round development of children.

Recalling his student days, Dattatreya said his Physics teacher Ramaiah and Telugu teacher late Sheshacharya had played an important role in guiding him with their words. Their inspiration and values had a great influence in shaping his personal and political journey, Dattatreya said. He urged educators to teach good values to children.