Haryana Drug Regulatory authority sends Maiden Pharma cough syrups for testing; reports expected in 2 days

By Pihu Yadav

The WHO has recommended all countries remove the four paediatric cough syrups made by Maiden Pharma as substandard and are linked to the 66 deaths among children in The Gambia, West Africa.

Haryana Drug Regulatory authority has collected samples of the four cough syrups — Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup — cautioned by the WHO from Maiden Pharma's facilities . The samples have been sent for testing, and reports are expected in the next two days.

Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the Union Health Ministry is in constant touch with Haryana state Drug regulatory authority and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for an initial interim report on Maiden Pharma.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also held an urgent meeting to take a detailed review of the matter. Mandaviya has tasked CDSCO to ensure the State Regulatory authority of Haryana covers all aspects of the investigation, checking of licence to manufacture drugs and visiting the manufacturing facilities on an urgent basis.

Haryana state regulatory authority even conducted raids and detailed investigations at various premises of Maiden Pharma.

