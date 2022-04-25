Haryana CM announces free Covid booster shots for 18-59 age group

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday announced free Covid vaccine booster shots for beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 59 years, according to an official statement. The eligible people can get the booster shot, which currently costs Rs 250 plus service charges, free of cost at any government hospital or dispensary.

It said there are about 1.2 crore such beneficiaries in Haryana and the total cost of about Rs 300 crore on their booster doses will be borne by the state from the COVID Relief Fund. The CM further said that in addition to Covid vaccination , adhering to COVID-19 guidelines is the biggest tool in the fight against the pandemic.