Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday urged people to take the COVID-19 vaccine shots and have no doubts about it. The remarks came as the country is witnessing a surge in the COVID-19 cases.

"No one should have any doubts about the COVID-19 vaccines. I urge all to take the vaccine shots," Vardhan said in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy had given an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over the 'need for uniform COVID-19 vaccination due to rise in cases in the country'.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.89 crore with 17,83,303 of them being given on Thursday till the evening, the Union Health Ministry had said on Thursday. According to a provisional report till Thursday 7 pm, of the 3,89,20,259 vaccine doses administered so far, 76,19,786 healthcare and 78,11,126 frontline workers got the first dose, while 46,92,962 healthcare and 21,50,198 frontline workers have received the second dose.

Besides, 1,39,18,245 senior citizens and 27,27,942 individuals aged 45 to 60 with specific co-morbidities have also been administered the first dose of vaccine. "Total 17,83,303 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Thursday, the 62nd day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Out of these, 14,83,156 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 3,00,147 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose of the vaccine according to the provisional report," the ministry had said.

The 14,83,156 beneficiaries who were vaccinated for the first dose include 10,68,492 senior citizens and 2,70,539 individuals aged above 45 with co-morbidities. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated. Immunisation of frontline workers started on February 2.