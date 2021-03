Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday elaborated on the main reason behind the rise in the COVID-19 cases, especially in the five-six states which accounted for 85 percent of the cases.

Vardhan said, "Around 85 percent COVID-19 cases are being reported in five to six states. The main reason behind it is that people are not strictly adhering to the COVID appropriate behaviour."

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in COVID-19 daily cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. A total of 26,291 new cases were registered in a day. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620 (accounting for 63.21 percent of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 1,792 while Punjab reported 1,492 new cases.

India's total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 2,19,262 comprising 1.93 percent of the total infections. Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, cumulatively account for 77 percent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for more than 58 percent of the total active cases in the country.

India is, meanwhile, fast approaching total vaccination coverage of 3 crore. The ministry said 2,99,08,038 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered through 5,13,065 sessions, as per the provisional report till Monday 7 am. These include 73,55,755 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have been administered the first dose, 43,05,118 HCWs who have been given the second dose), 73,40,423 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose, and 11,50,535 FLWs who have received the second dose.

Besides, 14,64,014 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities and 82,92,193 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years have been administered the first dose. As on day 58 of the vaccination drive (March 14), 1,40,880 vaccine doses were given. "Being a Sunday, most states and UTs did not schedule vaccination sessions yesterday," the ministry said.

Of the total, 1,20,885 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 2,211 sessions for the first dose and 19,995 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine. India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,10,07,352 with 17,455 recoveries were registered in a span of 24 hours. The ministry said 84.10 percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six states.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 8,861 newly recovered cases. A total of 118 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours. Six states account for 82.20 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (50). Punjab follows with 20 daily deaths and Kerala reported 15 deaths in a span of 24 hours.