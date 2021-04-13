Hard to calculate upside in Dr Reddy’s Labs: Morgan Stanley Updated : April 13, 2021 07:17 PM IST The Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had recommended the vaccine for emergency authorisation While the recommendation gets the vaccine closer to commercialisation in India, Dr Reddy’s limited flexibility on supplies, pricing, margins, and sales channels could imply weak economics Published : April 13, 2021 07:09 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply