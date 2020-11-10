Healthcare Halted Brazil trials of Chinese-made vaccine cause surprise Updated : November 10, 2020 11:20 AM IST The CoronaVac shot has already stirred controversy in Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro has cast doubt on its prospective effectiveness. Bolsonaro has often expressed mistrust of China, particularly on the campaign trail in 2018, although he has softened his rhetoric somewhat in office. CoronaVac is being tested in seven Brazilian states, plus the federal district where the capital Brasilia lies. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.