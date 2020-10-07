Healthcare Half a billion are travelling in China as country welcomes autumn break, puts pandemic behind Updated : October 07, 2020 04:08 PM IST China returned to the pre-pandemic style of travelling during its eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival break. China lifted its ban on group travel in mid-July when every city in every district was designated ‘low-risk’. Netizens can now travel without showing a negative coronavirus test or quarantine. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.