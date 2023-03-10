English
H3N2 Virus: Health Ministry monitoring cases, says seasonal influenza expected to decline by March-end

H3N2 Virus: Health Ministry monitoring cases, says seasonal influenza expected to decline by March-end
By Dhananjay Khatri  Mar 10, 2023 4:49:41 PM IST (Published)

The Ministry is tracking and keeping a close watch on morbidity and mortality due to the H3N2 subtype of the seasonal Influenza. The update from the ministry comes after two deaths due to H3N2 influenza were reported in India from states of Karnataka and Haryana.

Union Health ministry on Friday informed that it is keeping a close watch on the Seasonal Influenza situation in various States and Union Territories through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on real-time basis.

The Ministry is also tracking and keeping a close watch on morbidity and mortality due to the H3N2 subtype of the seasonal Influenza. The update from the ministry comes after two deaths due to H3N2 influenza were reported in India from states of Karnataka and Haryana.
The H3N2 influenza virus is one of the many strains of the influenza virus that can cause illness in humans.
Also read: H3N2 influenza explained: What we know about the virus that claimed two lives in India
“Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses which circulate in all parts of the world, and the cases are seen to increase during certain months globally. India every year witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza: one from Jan to March and other in post monsoon season,” said the ministry.
“The cases arising from seasonal influenza are expected to decline from March end. State surveillance officers are therefore fully geared to meet this public health challenge,” it added.
As per the latest data provided from the health ministry, a total of 3038 laboratory confirmed cases of various subtypes of Influenza including H3N2 have been reported till 9th March 2023 by the States.
Also read: Rise in flu, adenovirus cases in India — but how do you tell them apart
This includes 1245 cases in January, 1307 in February and 486 cases in March till 9th March.
Further, the IDSP-IHIP data (integrated health Information Platform) from health facilities indicate that during the month of January 2023, a total of 397,814 cases of Acute Respiratory Illness/Influenza Like Illness (ARI/ILI) were reported from the country that increased slightly to 436,523 during February, 2023.
In the first 9 days of March 2023, this number stands at 133,412 cases.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on the other hand, has advised against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold, and nausea across the country.
Also read: New viral infection cases causing throat ache, persistent cough, fever spike across India
    X