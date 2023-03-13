H3N2: Haryana on alert after rise in cases and one suspected death in Jind

Haryana has reported 10 cases of H3N2 from Ambala, Sonipat, Panchkula, Kaithal, Jind, Rohtak and Rewari districts. State authorities have advised people and healthcare staff to take precautionary measures similar to those taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After one individual, who had contracted H3N2, died in the state on March 10, concerns are rising in Haryana about the highly infectious disease spreading further. The deceased was a 56-year-old lung cancer patient from Jind, who had tested positive for the viral disease in January. The viral disease has been linked to the rapidly rising number of infections leading to fever, cough and cold in affected persons across the country over the past few months.

The cases of the influenza subtype have been reported in other states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, among others.

The virus is one of the many subtypes of the Influenza A virus. The symptoms of H3N2 influenza are similar to those of other types of flu viruses. The virus affects the respiratory tract with symptoms first appearing within 48 hours of exposure to the virus. Some of the common symptoms of the viral disease include high fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache and fatigue. However, the virus can lead to complications such as pneumonia, particularly in high-risk populations such as the elderly, young children, and people with weakened immune systems.

So far Haryana has reported 10 cases of H3N2 from Ambala, Sonipat, Panchkula, Kaithal, Jind, Rohtak and Rewari districts. Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) officials told Times of India, that four cases had been confirmed at PGIMER Chandigarh out of the total 10, while the other 5 were confirmed at PGIMS Rohtak.

State authorities have advised people and healthcare staff to take precautionary measures similar to those taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. These include using sanitisers, sleeping safe distances and wearing face masks. The virus spreads droplets from an infected person’s cough, sneeze or breath. The droplets can also land on surfaces like doorknobs, keyboards, and phones and spread the virus.

Health authorities in the state are monitoring any active cases while also tracing the known contacts of infected individuals to check if infections are spreading through communities or families. The number of cases is currently low in the state, but the government has pre-emptively ordered monitoring in public healthcare centres and institutions, the ToI report added quoting Sonia Khullar, Haryana Directorate General of Health Services.