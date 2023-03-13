H3N2 in Delhi: Hospitals on high alert as cases of cough and fever rise

The authorities in the national capital have asked public hospitals to follow guidelines, as published by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Hospitals and medical institutions have also been asked to demarcate separate areas where the patients can be put up.

After the death of two individuals from the H3N2 Influenza A virus in India, hospitals and medical institutions in Delhi are on high alert to deal with any rapid increase in the number of cases. The authorities in the national capital have asked public hospitals to follow guidelines, as published by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Hospitals and medical institutions have also been asked to demarcate separate areas where patients with the infectious disease can be put up. The Delhi government has also ordered the hospitals to keep beds in reserve for patients with H3N2 as well after more cases of cough and fever were reported.

H3N2 influenza is one of the many subtypes of the Influenza A virus. The virus invades the respiratory tract and causes inflammation of the airways, leading to symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, and fatigue. When the virus infects people with weakened immune systems, like children, the elderly or those with compromised immunity, it can also cause more severe illnesses such as pneumonia. With symptoms similar to the common cold, seasonal allergies or even later variants of COVID-19, the highly contagious virus can spread rapidly before it is detected.

While the disease is not as deadly as COVID-19, it can still spread rapidly. In light of this danger, hospital staff have been advised to follow proper protocol and take all precautions possible. Fever clinics in various hospitals across the city, including Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital, Sucheta Kripalani Hospital and Loknayak Hospital, have been set up. Isolation wards and beds have also been arranged for H3N2 patients, along with oxygen and bi-pipe facilities for patients who are experiencing severe symptoms. Similar arrangements have also been made in hospitals like AIIMS Delhi and Safdarjung Hospital, which are run by the Central government.

Cases of the influenza subtype have slowly been increasing over the past few months, but the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently stated that cases of the seasonal disease are expected to decline to start from March-end. The medical body also stated that about 10 percent of patients needed oxygen and seven percent required ICU care when contracting the disease. As per data on the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme – Integrated Health Information Platform (IDSP-IHIP), over 3,000 confirmed cases of different influenza subtypes have been reported as of March 9 across India.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in the city are also witnessing a slow uptick. As the tally of COVID-19 cases in the country crosses over 500 for the first time in nearly four months, Delhi reported 97 new cases in the past seven days, up from the 72 cases reported in the preceding week to that.