H3N2 Influenza: Symptoms, how it spreads, how to prevent it during Holi

The rapidly rising number of fever and cough ailments across the country have been linked to the H3N2 influenza virus. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said the soaring number of flu cases is linked to the Influenza A virus subtype. Flu cases have been increasing across India in a number of states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, among others.

While not as dangerous as perhaps COVID-19, H3N2 is another respiratory virus that people should be cautious of. While celebrating Holi with friends, family, colours and plenty of water, extra precautions should be taken to ensure one doesn’t fall sick.

What is the H3N2 virus?

H3N2 influenza is a type of flu virus that belongs to the Orthomyxoviridae family. The virus is a subtype one of the many subtypes of the Influenza A virus. When a person is infected with H3N2 influenza, the virus invades the respiratory tract and causes inflammation of the airways, leading to symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, and fatigue. In some cases, H3N2 influenza can also cause more severe illnesses such as pneumonia, which can be life-threatening, especially in older adults, young children, and people with weakened immune systems.

What are its symptoms?

The symptoms of H3N2 influenza are similar to those of other types of flu viruses. The virus affects the respiratory tract. The onset of symptoms can happen within 48 hours of exposure to the virus. Some of the common symptoms of the viral disease include:

High fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Body aches

Headache

Fatigue

Like influenza A viruses, H3N2 can cause respiratory illnesses ranging from mild to severe, and it can lead to complications such as pneumonia, particularly in high-risk populations such as the elderly, young children, and people with weakened immune systems.

How does it spread and how to prevent it?

H3N2 influenza is highly contagious and can spread easily from person to person through droplets when an infected person coughs sneezes or talks. The virus can also survive on surfaces for several hours and can spread through contact with contaminated objects, such as doorknobs, keyboards, and phones.

To prevent yourself from getting infected with H3N2 influenza, it is important to take the following precautions:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially before eating or touching your face.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve when coughing or sneezing, and dispose of used tissues immediately.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay at home if you are sick to avoid spreading the virus to others.

Wear a mask in crowded areas or where social distancing is not possible.

Getting a flu vaccine can also help prevent H3N2 influenza and other types of flu viruses. It is recommended that everyone over six months of age get a flu vaccine every year. Treatment for H3N2 influenza includes antiviral medications which can help reduce the severity of symptoms and shorten the duration of the illness. However, these medications need to be started relatively quickly in order to be most effective.