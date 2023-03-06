H3N2 influenza: IMA raises concerns over indiscriminate antibiotic use for treating fever, cold & cough

The latest bout of symptoms like cough and cold and fever, resembling those of COVID-19, are now attributed to Influenza A subtype H3N2, which causes more hospitalisations than other subtypes, according to experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday expressed concern over the overuse of antibiotics as the number of cases of cough, cold, and fever is rising in the country. They have advised doctors to provide only symptomatic treatment, rather than prescribing antibiotics.

The ICMR's Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories network closely monitors respiratory viruses.

The IMA has also reported that viral cases have increased due to air pollution, with individuals below 15 or above 50 years of age being the most affected. The fever typically subsides within three days, but the cough can persist for up to three weeks, as stated by the IMA's Standing Committee for Anti-Microbial Resistance.

"Right now, people start taking antibiotics like Azithromycin and Amoxiclav etc, that too without caring for done and frequency and stop it once start feeling better. This needs to be stopped as it leads to antibiotic resistance. Whenever there will be a real use of antibiotics, they will not work due to the resistance," the IMA said in a statement.

"We have already seen widespread use of Azithromycin and Ivermectin during Covid and this too has led to resistance. It is necessary to diagnose whether the infection is bacterial or not before prescribing antibiotics," it added.