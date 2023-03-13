Odisha increases surveillance after 59 H3N2 influenza cases reported in 2 months

District collectors and concerned health officials have been asked to step up Influenza-like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) surveillance in the state.

The Odisha government has asked the district authorities to step up surveillance after 59 cases of H3N2 detected in the state in the last two months. The government has also issued an advisory for the public to maintain personal hygiene and avoid crowded places. Surveillance at the health facility level and community level has been increased in the state to control the spread of the infectious disease.

The state had collected a total of 225 samples in the months of January and February, out of which 59 came out positive for H3N2, a non-human influenza virus, as per a PTI report.

Government advisory and measures taken

Health and Family Welfare secretary Shalini Pandit has instructed district collectors and concerned health officials to step up influenza-like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) surveillance at the health facility level and community level, according to an Indian Express report.

The state government has stressed handwashing, personal hygiene and avoiding crowded places. It is observed that in most cases illnesses are mild and self-limiting.

District Integrated Disease Surveillance Project units have also been alerted and they are constantly monitoring the situation, the official said. Labs in the state are kept in readiness to handle any surge in cases as well.

H1N1 and H3N2 are subtypes of the Influenza A virus, a flu virus found in pigs, which commonly spreads to children and the elderly.

“Ninety per cent of the people recover by themselves as this viral illness is self-limiting in nature. The remaining ten percent of the cases having ILI and SARI symptoms may develop breathing difficulties, persistent cough and need medicines,” Pandit said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

However, persons with comorbidities or elderly people may suffer from respiratory complications, due to the disease.

Further, immunocompromised individuals and persons suffering from flu-like symptoms have been asked to use masks.

Odisha’s 30 drug public health laboratories (DPHL) are continuously monitoring the trend of ILI and SARI cases and they are testing samples regularly in 23 RT PCR labs and DPHLs for the detection of Covid-19 cases, as per the health secretary.

The 30 DPHLs are also performing regular H1N1 testing. All the DHPLs are equipped with the requisite infrastructure and lab logistics to conduct the required tests in case there is a surge in cases in the near future.