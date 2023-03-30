H3N2 flu testing sees a boost as increasing cases expected under current weather, says Thyrocare

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, one of the leading diagnostics service players in India, sees a suddenly rising demand for H3N2 influenza virus testing currently as the weather is conducive for such viral spread. Rahul Guha, managing director and CEO, Thyrocare, who recently spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the company's business and the testing landscape in India, said the company is seeing quite a bit of traction on H3N2 testing and viral testing.

“We are seeing a lot of people now who never would test for influenza and particularly in our H3N2 panel, we are seeing quite a bit of traction on that,” he said.

“We see good pickup on some of these viral tests including influenza and that has been doing quite well over the last month or so,” he added.

H3N2 is a strain of influenza virus that can cause serious respiratory illnesses, especially in older adults and young children. There is a heightened risk of H3N2 outbreaks, and many people are getting tested to stay safe.

Apart from H3N2 testing, Thyrocare is also seeing a slight pick-up on a small base in COVID-19 testing.

“There is a small pickup on a very small base. So even if I go back four-five months, it is nothing close to what we used to see earlier,” he said.

Guha also spoke about the challenges faced by the diagnostics industry in India, including the shortage of skilled manpower and the need for better infrastructure. However, he expressed optimism about the future and said that Thyrocare is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for diagnostic testing in India.

For more details, watch the accompanying video