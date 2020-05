Gurugram administration has allowed all industrial units with access control, e-commerce establishments, and factories located in rural areas and outside containment zones to function with 100 percent employees. Moreover, shops and markets have also been allowed but with conditions.

Private offices in the Gurugram district, which houses several MNCs and top Indian corporate houses, have been allowed to function with 50 percent staff. The administration has made the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for employees of both private and public offices.

As per the revised lockdown guidelines released, shops and markets have been divided into three categories. Category A includes shops selling grocery, fruits and vegetables, chemists, courier and postal services, meat and poultry as well as supermarkets. This category of shops will be allowed to function from 7:30 am to 6 pm on all days.

Category B shops providing repairing services like plumbing, cooler, fan, AC, cooler, cycle stores, photostat, mobile recharge, electronics, consumer appliances, hardware and paints, construction material, as well as furniture and plywood. In this category, shops will be allowed to open between 8 am to 6 PM pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Category C includes shops selling toys, gifts, bags, suitcases, readymade garments, utensils, jewelry, bedding, and dry cleaners. For this category, the Gurugram administration has allotted a time slot of 8 am to 6 pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Dine-In services are prohibited but takeaway and home delivery of food have been kept in the permitted list. Intra-state movement of buses with 50 percent capacity allowed while the movement of individual vehicles has been allowed with maximum of 2 passengers.

Inter-state movement of vehicles is also being allowed with the mutual consent of states. The administration had earlier sealed its borders for vehicles coming into going out of Gurugram.