Gujarat woman dies of flu-like symptoms; Delhi hospitals witnessing spike in H3N2 cases

A 58-year-old woman died at a state-run hospital in Vadodara city on Tuesday due to flu-like symptoms. While the cause of death is yet to be determined, officials have sent samples for testing to determine if the H3N2 influenza virus was the cause.

The patient was shifted to Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital on March 11 from a private facility. Resident Medical Officer (RMO), SSG Hospital, D K Helaya said that the patient died on March 13. The deceased was a resident of Fatehgunj area in Vadodara.

"We have taken all the samples and sent them for testing. The review committee will determine the cause of the woman’s death," the RMO told reporters.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel had said last week that Gujarat has reported three cases of seasonal influenza subtype H3N2 so far this year.

"Till March 10 this year, a total of 80 cases of season flu were reported in Gujarat, out of which 77 are influenza of H1N1 and three of H3N2 subtypes. Not a single death has occurred here due to H3N2," Patel had said.

Meanwhile, doctors said that Delhi hospitals are witnessing a spike in cases of H3N2 virus that triggers symptoms like fever, cold and body aches, and in certain cases, leaves behind persistent cough making patients extremely weak. There has been a nearly 150 percent rise in patients coming to OPDs with such complaints, they said.

Dr Viny Kantroo, Consultant, Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Consultant, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said the outbreak could have been triggered due to seasonal change, mutation of virus and the economy being fully open.

"Children are going to school and they are transmitting it to the elderly. A lot of cross-country travel is happening. In the last two years, Covid was the dominant virus and there were restrictions but with relaxation of norms and return of normalcy, these outbreaks are being observed," she said.

H3N2 influenza is one of the many subtypes of the Influenza A virus. The virus invades the respiratory tract and causes inflammation of the airways, leading to symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, and fatigue.

When the virus infects people with weakened immune systems, like children, the elderly or those with compromised immunity, it can also cause more severe illnesses such as pneumonia. With symptoms similar to the common cold, seasonal allergies or even later variants of COVID-19, the highly contagious virus can spread rapidly before it is detected.

Explaining about the current strain, Dr Vikas Deswal, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Medanta, Gurugram said the influenza virus is the most prevalent virus that affects our respiratory system, and is present in three different types: A, B, and C.

"Among these, subtype A is the most commonly found. One subtype of the influenza A virus is H3N2, which produces symptoms similar to other flu viruses such as cough, fever, cold, sore throat, fatigue, muscle pain, and respiratory complications, especially in children under two years, the elderly, and those with other medical conditions," he said.

Deswal cautioned against letting down guard at this time and said since viruses mutate over time, so it is important to take precautions.

"Antibiotics are not effective in treating viral infections such as H3N2 and can be harmful, so people should avoid taking them, especially if they have H3N2.

"The virus spreads through droplets and direct contact, so it is recommended to follow precautions such as avoid touching surfaces, wash hands, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, practice social distancing, wear masks, and avoid going out if experiencing viral symptoms.

Additionally, it is important for people to get vaccinated against influenza every year," he said.

With inputs from agencies.