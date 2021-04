Even as many states are deferring to start phase 3 vaccination of adults between 18-45 years of age to later in May due to vaccine shortage, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani announced that the vaccination for all adults will begin from May 1 in the 10 most-affected districts of the state.

The state government will expand the vaccination coverage to the entire state as soon as the vaccine availability increases.

An official tweet from the chief minister's office said, "CM Vijay Rupani in a video message assures people about the commencement of corona vaccination for the 18+ people from tomorrow, May 1, the Gujarat Foundation Day, in 10 most-affected districts and will cover the entire State as soon as the vaccine availability increases."

The state government has ordered two crore doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute and 50 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech, he informed.

"Pharma companies have assured us of providing another 11 lakh doses in May and our drive will continue," the chief minister added. Online registration will be compulsory for getting a jab, and there would be no on-the-spot registration, he said.

The new statement from the chief minister is in contrast with his remarks made on April 29 when he said the vaccination drive for people aged 18-45 would only start by May 15 after the government managed to get a substantial number of vaccines from the manufacturers.

"The state government is working on the parameters of modalities for this third phase of vaccination as supply from the manufacturers is still awaited. The state government is trying to expedite the procurement," health commissioner Jai Prakash Shivahare said, The Indian Express reported.

Gujarat has ordered 2.5 crore vaccines to inoculate the population against COVID-19. The state government has ordered 2 crore Covishield vaccines from Serum Institute of India and 50 lakh Covaxin vaccines from Bharat Biotech.

Of these 2.5 crore vaccines, 1.5 crore vaccines are meant for phase 3 vaccination drive for the population between 18-45 years of age.

Gujarat, among other states, faces possible vaccine shortages as the two manufacturers struggle to keep up with the demand and ramp up production in time.

The vaccination drive for phase 2, for those adults above 45 years of age will continue as expected as the union government will continue to provide the necessary vaccines for the purpose.