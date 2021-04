The Gujarat High Court has pulled up the Gujarat state government and asked it to file an affidavit by April 15 detailing the measures it is taking to tackle to spread of COVID-19 cases.

Among other things, the court expressed displeasure with “certain policies” of the state government and said that corrections were required.

It said the situation looked bleak judging by the reports in the media, and that the government could not reject the media reports offhand.

The court asked why the government was not allowing Remdesivir to be made available to people directly, instead of they having to purchase it through hospitals. The court observed that it has been informed of instances where hospitals were telling patients to get Remdesivir by themselves, thereby creating a situation for patients to be exploited.

The court said that Remdesivir should be made available as easily as paracetamol.

The court said that the state appeared to have inadequate testing infrastructure and that it was taking a common man 3-4 days to get the results for RT-PCR tests.

The court said that if the Centre felt that states were not doing the right thing, it (Centre) should intervene.