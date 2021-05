The Gujarat Government is expecting to encounter a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections during the festive season between August and November. Starting with Rakshabandhan in August and other festivals like Janmashtami, Navratri, and Diwali among others in subsequent months till November the festive season will increase social gatherings and movement of people.

The state government anticipates a rise in COVID-19 cases during this period as a large number of people will be moving out and travelling during these festivals.

The government’s task force and experts are of the opinion that in Gujarat crowding begins during festivals, so the coming festival season could cause a third wave of the pandemic, the Economic Times reported quoting a key source engaged in the planning of the government response to COVID-19.

The Gujarat government is likely to put restrictions on the religious gatherings and fairs that happen across the state in the month of ‘Shravan’ (August) and Navratri festival (October). During the Diwali and New Year festivals also the government will face a huge challenge in containing the spread of infections, the report mentioned.

The state government aims to vaccinate as many people as possible by November, the report added.

In November 2020, the daily number of cases was only 1,607 while in the second wave the numbers reached at 14,605 as on April 30, almost nine times compared to last year which is quite alarming for the government.

Though no one is able to predict the number of cases expected in the third wave, officials are guessing it could be anywhere between three to five times of the second wave. Keeping in mind these challenges, the Vijay Rupani led government aims to vaccinate as many citizens as possible to reduce the chances of the virus being spread.

The availability of vaccines remains a big challenge that the government needs to address soon.

The number of active cases stands at 99,620 with the total number of cases reaching over 2 crores in the state as per the latest available data. The state has reported 9199 deaths so far.