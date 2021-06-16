GST brought down on these COVID-19 drugs, equipment

The Centre, on recommendations of the ministry of finance, has issued a notification in the gazette exempting 18 items under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The recommendations were discussed and agreed upon by the Group of Ministers (GoM) at the recently concluded 44th GST meet in Delhi, held in the backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis.

The finance minister's decision to leave GST on vaccines unchanged will not affect the common man as the prime minister had announced vaccines will be available to every adult free of cost at government facilities from June 21.

"The Centre would be purchasing 75 percent of the vaccines and would pay the applicable GST and share 70 percent of the income generated with states," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman following the GST meet.

The revised rates for these 18 items will be valid until September 30, 2021.

Out of the 18 items, medicines such as Tocilizumab and Amphotericin B, used to combat black fungus infections, stands at nil from the earlier 5 percent. Other items that saw a cut included ambulance services; Remdesivir and Heparin; and medical grade oxygen, oxygen concentrator (including personal imports), ventilators, BiPAP machines and high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) devices.

Here's a list of articles and the GST applicable on them: