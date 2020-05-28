  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Updated : May 28, 2020 12:38 PM IST

The London-listed company said it was in talks with governments on backing for the programme, which would effectively allow for a scaling up of production of future successful vaccines for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
GSK is one of several companies in the race to develop a vaccine for the respiratory illness that currently has no treatment and has already killed about 350,000 people.
The British drugmaker is working on its own COVID vaccine with Sanofi.
GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

You May Also Like

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Number of PPE body coveralls manufactured in India tops 1-crore mark, says govt

Number of PPE body coveralls manufactured in India tops 1-crore mark, says govt

COVID-19 impact: FY21 GDP growth pegged at 0.9%; gross market borrowings of states likely at 4.1%

COVID-19 impact: FY21 GDP growth pegged at 0.9%; gross market borrowings of states likely at 4.1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement