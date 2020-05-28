Healthcare

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Updated : May 28, 2020 12:38 PM IST

The London-listed company said it was in talks with governments on backing for the programme, which would effectively allow for a scaling up of production of future successful vaccines for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

GSK is one of several companies in the race to develop a vaccine for the respiratory illness that currently has no treatment and has already killed about 350,000 people.