GSK suspends distribution of ranitidine in India over carcinogen scare

Pharmaceutical manufacturer GSK has suspended release, distribution and supply of ranitidine to all markets including India.

The USFDA has earlier said that some ranitidine products contained a nitrosamine impurity called NDMA, a carcinogenic chemical, at low levels. The US drug regulator announced a voluntary recall of 14 lots of prescription ranitidine capsules manufactured by pharmaceutical major Sandoz over the presence of NDMA.

GSK sells ranitidine tablets under the brand name Zinetac in India.

“GSK has been contacted by regulatory authorities regarding the detection of genotoxic nitrosamine NDMA in ranitidine products. Based on the information received and correspondence with regulatory authorities, GSK made the decision to suspend the release, distribution and supply of all dose forms of ranitidine hydrochloride products to all markets, including India, as a precautionary action pending the outcome of ongoing tests and investigations," the company said in a statement.

Saraca Laboratories Limited was notified by the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines that its certificate of suitability for ranitidine hydrochloride has been suspended with immediate effect. GSK manufactures ranitidine hydrochloride IP tablets 150 mg and 300 mg (Zinetac) using API from Saraca Laboratories Limited and another supplier, SMS Lifesciences India Ltd, for supply to Indian market. As a precautionary action, GSK has made the decision to initiate a voluntary recall of Zinetac tablets 150 mg and 300 mg products manufactured in India using API sourced from Saraca Laboratories Limited.