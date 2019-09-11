#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Groundwater in Rajasthan fouled by natural and human-made toxins

Updated : September 11, 2019 05:57 PM IST

Both human-made pollutants and naturally occurring toxic minerals are spoiling groundwater quality in Rajasthan, a study has said.
Over three-quarters of the sampled wells that provide drinking water contain contaminants such as fluoride, nitrate, and uranium at levels that exceed both Indian and World Health Organisation (WHO) drinking water norms.
The study also flags concern over a special category of emergent pollutants called disinfection byproducts which form when the chemicals used to treat water (such as chlorine) react with naturally-occurring materials in the water to form compounds that may pose health risks.
