The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued fresh curbs amid an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases. The state government said that all groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies will open for only four hours from 7 am to 11 am throughout the state.

The government said the order would also be implied on bakeries, confectionaries, all type of food shops, shops related to farm produce, pet food shops, shops related to materials for impending rainy season for individuals/organisations to be open only between 7 am to 11 am.

The home delivery will be allowed between 7 am and 8 pm. The government said that the local authorities can change the timings of the home delivery.

The order will remain in force from tonight till 7 am on May 1.

Maharashtra on Monday witnessed a dip in its daily count by recording 58,924 fresh infections and 351 deaths, the state health department said. The overall case tally in Maharashtra now stands at 38,98,262 while the toll is 60,824, it said.

The state is now left with 6,76,520 active cases. Of the 351 fatalities, 220 were from the last 48 hours and 85 from the last week.

A total of 52,412 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 31,59,240, the department said in a statement. At 7,381, Mumbai reported the highest number of fresh cases in the state in the day, followed by 5,086 and 4,616 cases in Nagpur and Pune cities, respectively.

