'Green Pass': Serum Institute seeks European agency's nod through UK partner

Amid tussle over the non-acceptance of COVID vaccination certificates issued through CoWIN in the European Union countries, Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for marketing authorisation of Covishield through its UK-based partner company AstraZeneca. The approval will make the vaccine eligible for the EU Green Pass, which comes into effect today.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Poonawalla said the SII has applied to the EMA for approval of Covishield in the European markets. He said the matter has been taken with the EMA and diplomatically as well. The Covishield has received clearance from the WHO, UKMHRA.

“The EMA certification has been applied for by SII via its partner AstraZeneca,” an industry insider, aware of the matter, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times .

According to an Economic Times report, Poonawalla said he is quite confident that in a month EMA will approve Covishield.

"There is no reason why not because it is based on AstraZeneca data and our product is identical to AstraZeneca more or less and it has been approved by WHO, UK MHRA. So, it's just a matter of time. It is not really going to hinder anything," Poonawalla was quoted as saying.

The EU’s Green Pass or “vaccine passport” is mandatory for travel within Europe. It will serve as a proof that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Only people who have taken vaccines authorised by the EMA will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU region. The digital document will contain information about a person’s vaccination, test results and statements of recovery.

According to a moneycontrol report, EMA has recognised only four vaccines for the Green Pass -- Vaxzervria, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced and marketed in the UK and other places around Europe and vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Nine European countries -- Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain, Estonia and Switzerland -- today approved Covishield.

This move follows Centre’s communication to the EU that India will adopt a reciprocal policy and exempt Europeans with Green Pass from mandatory quarantine only after the EU recognises Covishield and Covaxin.

Earlier, the SII CEO also tweeted on the same.