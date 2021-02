Government on Thursday warned that a fake website is claiming to offer Covid-19 vaccine for Rs 4,000-6,000, impersonating as official health ministry portal.

“A website 'mohfw.xyz' is impersonating the official website of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and is claiming to offer Covid19 Vaccine for Rs 4,000-6,000,” the government warned.

“Fake health ministry website claiming to offer Covid Vaccine for Rs. 4,000-6,000.”