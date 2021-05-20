Govt wants certain categories to defer COVID jabs; know who are they

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has put out new guidelines for the country’s vaccination drive, asking a few categories of people to defer their COVID-19 vaccinations. The new policy was formulated as the country is still facing a massive shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, which is expected to last at least until July.

The guidelines came after the central government was advised on the matter by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). “These recommendations have been based on the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging global scientific evidence and experience,” the government stated.

According to the new guideline, four groups of people have been asked to delay their vaccination.

Here is a look at what the new guidelines on vaccination for the different groups suggest.

Recovered COVID Patients

The patients who had COVID-19, as confirmed by lab tests like the RAT or RT-PCR, have been asked to defer their vaccination for three months after the recovery from the disease.

Those Who Got Plasma Therapy

While the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has dropped convalescent plasma therapy from its clinical management guidelines for COVID-19 patients, there are still many who have received such treatment before it was dropped.

According to the new guidelines, patients who received either anti-SARS CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or plasma therapy should wait for three months after being discharged from hospital to get their vaccine.

COVID Survivors who Got First Jab

COVID-19 patients who got at least one dose of the vaccine have also been asked to wait at least three months before going for their second jab. The three-month period would be counted from the day of clinical recovery from Coronavirus.

Those with Serious Ailments

The government has also asked patients who suffer from illnesses other than COVID-19, that required hospitalisation and admission into an Intensive Care Unit, to wait one to two months before taking their vaccines.

The government has not clarified in its notice what “serious general illness” constitutes. Also, the new guidelines did not elaborate if the delay in vaccination for such patients is applicable for the first, second, or both doses of the vaccine.

The government also issued a clarification in its statement saying that the “COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all lactating women.” However, the ministry said the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is discussing immunisation for pregnant women.