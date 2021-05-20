Govt wants certain categories to defer COVID jabs; know who are they Updated : May 20, 2021 18:28:48 IST The groups told to wait include recovered COVID patients, COVID sufferers who got their first doses and those who received plasma therapy People with serious ailments other than COVID also advised to delay shots; govt guideline does not elaborate on 'serious general illness' Govt okays vaccination for lactating mothers, no decision yet on pregnant women Published : May 20, 2021 06:28 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply