Govt to procure 37.5 crore Covishield doses, 28.5 crore Covaxin doses by December

The government is expecting to procure 37.5 crore Covishield vaccine doses and 28.5 crore Covaxin doses between August and December this year, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on September 3.

It added Rs. 2521.56 crore advance payment has been made to Pune-based Serum Insitute of India to procure Covishield at Rs. 215.25 per dose and Rs.897 crore has been paid in advance to Bharat Biotech to procure indigenously developed Covaxin at the rate of Rs. 228.75 per dose.

In response to an RTI, the government also informed that it has given Rs 1,500 crore in partial advance payment to Biological E to procure its Corbevax vaccine against coronavirus at a price of Rs 50 per dose. The government will procure 30 crore doses of Corbevax , which are expected to be delivered between September and December.

In all, the government has spent Rs 9,229 crore on vaccines between March and July, which includes full payment for the doses already procured as well as the advance payments made to the vaccine manufacturers. This is 26.3 percent of the Rs 35,000 crore fund earmarked by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for vaccination for the financial year 2021-2022. To be sure, data from March has been included as the payments for this month of FY21 were released later.

In the March to July period, a total of 21 crore Covishield doses were procured whereas seven crore Covaxin doses were received, the government said in response to the RTI filed by activist Vivek Pandey.

On the distribution of doses, the Health Ministry said, "As on 02.09.2021, more than 64.65crore (64,65,07,160) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.”

For the initial part of the nationwide inoculation drive in January and February this year, the government said it used Rs 1,392 crore worth of funds from the PM Cares Fund to procure 6.6 crore doses of vaccines, which includes both Covishield and Covaxin.