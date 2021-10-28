Govt to launch 'Har Ghar Dastak' COVID-19 vaccination drive soon

In a bid to motivate people towards full vaccination against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign will be launched over the next month for door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination in poor-performing districts. Mandaviya said the ministry is aiming to cover all eligible with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by end-November 2021, the ministry said.
The minister suggested states, union territories (UTs) to initiate the campaign on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantri Jayanti, during a national review meeting with health ministers of various states and UTs. Around 48 districts have been identified where the first dose coverage among eligible beneficiaries is less than 50 percent. Mandaviya stated that there are more than 10.34 crore people in the country who have not taken the second dose after the expiry of the prescribed interval.
The health minister also said that adequate vaccine doses are available in the country, and more than 12 crore balance unutilised doses are available with the states/UTs for administering. The state health ministers were requested to ensure continuous oversight on the progress of the national COVID-19 vaccination programme.
Mandaviya urged the states/UTs to make regional and local level plans with all stakeholders to reduce the number of people with vaccination overdue, the ministry said.
With inputs from PTI