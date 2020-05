The government on Sunday said they will increase the public expenditure on health to prepare India for any future pandemics.

"The government will invest in grass root health institutions," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while announcing fifth and last tranche of the economic stimulus package.

The government, she said, will strengthen lab networks and surveillance by integrating public health labs in all districts and block level labs and public unit to mange pandemics.

"National institutional platform will also be prepared for one health by ICMR. National Digital Health blueprint will be implemented. Public health labs will be set up at the block level," she added.

The government will also be ramping up wellness centers and health infrastructure.

One of the major focuses of the government is to create a different block for infectious diseases in all district hospitals.