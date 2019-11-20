#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Govt to fund gene therapy research on NCDs, rare diseases 

Updated : November 20, 2019 12:41 PM IST

Gene therapy allows clinicians to treat a disorder by inserting a gene into a patient’s cells instead of using drugs or surgery.
Though there are major developments in gene therapy for cancer and other chronic diseases in the developed world, most of them are not accessible to a majority of Indians.
Govt to fund gene therapy research on NCDs, rare diseases 
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from December 1: Here's where you can buy activate it

FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from December 1: Here's where you can buy activate it

Patanjali says it has clocked record revenues in H1FY20. Here is what could have worked

Patanjali says it has clocked record revenues in H1FY20. Here is what could have worked

Mulugu District Collector offers 1kg rice in exchange of 1 kg plastic waste

Mulugu District Collector offers 1kg rice in exchange of 1 kg plastic waste

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV