Govt to double remdesivir production to 3 lakh vials per day in 15 days: Mandaviya Updated : April 18, 2021 04:09 PM IST Minister of State of Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya tweeted that the process has already started to enhance the production of remdesivir in the country. Remdesivir is being rolled out of 20 plants in the country. The government has also given permission to 20 plants to produce the antiviral drug. Published : April 18, 2021 04:09 PM IST