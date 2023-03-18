Govt terms as fake news claim on CGHS-ABHA linking

The Centre has described as fake a claim that it wants to link CGHS with Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) to provide treatment for CGHS beneficiaries in government hospitals instead of private hospitals.

Dismissing the claim as fake and stating that the government has not put out such a statement, the press information bureau put out a fact check tweet warning users against malicious intent of the claim.

According to an official communication by Health ministry, the viral message is absolutely incorrect and There is no truth in this message.

The ministry has also initiated action to prevent this message from spreading it further at a larger scale.

According to the ministry, a message was circulated by unknow miscreants claiming that "Instead of resolving the difficulties faced by the CGHS beneficiaries, now the Government wants to link CGHS with Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) to provide treatment for CGHS beneficiaries in Government Hospitals instead of in private hospitals. In several departments like Ordnance Factories, Railways etc.schools and hospitals are being either closed or handed over to corporates who are charging exorbitantly."

The message further claimed that the government is openly saying that Education, Health etc. are non-core activities and are reducing budget allocations and handing over to corporates.

It said all the CGHS beneficiaries are requested to be careful about linking CGHS ID with ABHA ID because of various reasons, saying the government has ulterior motives aimed at exclusively cost cutting and treating CGHS beneficiaries at par with Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries, thereby ending huge and incomparable and distinct advantages that CGHS beneficiaries have in comparison to Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries.