Govt terms as fake news claim on CGHS-ABHA linking

The Centre has described as fake a claim that it wants to link CGHS with Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) to provide treatment for CGHS beneficiaries in government hospitals instead of private hospitals.
The Centre has described as fake a claim that it wants to link CGHS with Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) to provide treatment for CGHS beneficiaries in government hospitals instead of private hospitals.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India conquers current account deficit hurdle — is a surplus likely in the coming months
Mar 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says Biocon in a position to pursue high growth trajectory | Interview
Mar 17, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Alternative protein — here's the story of plant-based meat and of a green revolution too
Mar 17, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Here's a checklist every employee should follow before the appraisal meeting
Mar 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Dismissing the claim as fake and stating that the government has not put out such a statement, the press information bureau put out a fact check tweet warning users against malicious intent of the claim.
According to an official communication by Health ministry, the viral message is absolutely incorrect and There is no truth in this message.
The ministry has also initiated action to prevent this message from spreading it further at a larger scale.
According to the ministry, a message was circulated by unknow miscreants claiming that "Instead of resolving the difficulties faced by the CGHS beneficiaries, now the Government wants to link CGHS with Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) to provide treatment for CGHS beneficiaries in Government Hospitals instead of in private hospitals. In several departments like Ordnance Factories, Railways etc.schools and hospitals are being either closed or handed over to corporates who are charging exorbitantly."
The message further claimed that the government is openly saying that Education, Health etc. are non-core activities and are reducing budget allocations and handing over to corporates.
It said all the CGHS beneficiaries are requested to be careful about linking CGHS ID with ABHA ID because of various reasons, saying the government has ulterior motives aimed at exclusively cost cutting and treating CGHS beneficiaries at par with Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries, thereby ending huge and incomparable and distinct advantages that CGHS beneficiaries have in comparison to Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries.
Also read: Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres scheme cannot be converted by states, says health minister
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!