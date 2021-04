In a bid to fight the second wave of coronavirus in the country, which has seen cases hit world record highs, the government has announced that it has started importing the vital drug Remdesivir from other countries to ease out the shortage in the country. The press release issued a short while back, says that the first consignment of 75,000 vials will reach India today.

Further, HLL Lifecare Ltd, a Govt of India owned company has ordered 4,50,000 vials of Remdesivir from Gilead Sciences Inc USA & Egyptian Pharma Company, Eva Pharma. It is expected that Gilead Sciences Inc USA will dispatch 75,000-1 lakh vials in the next one or two days.

In addition, the government has said that one hundred thousand quantities will also be supplied before or by May 15. EVA pharma will supply approximately 10,000 vials initially followed by 50,000 vials every 15 days or till July.

Just over a week back, the government had waived customs duty on Remdesivir and raw materials, other components used to make the antiviral drug to help availability and reduce the injection's cost.

The shortage has been acute enough to force thousands to line up in long, serpentine queues for the drug to help their family and friends who are infected.

The situation has been such that various cases of loot and fraud regarding the drug have been reported in the country.

The Delhi Police on Thursday busted a pharmaceutical unit and arrested five people from Uttarakhand's Kotdwar area for allegedly manufacturing large quantities of fake Remdevisir injections, official said.

The Haryana Police on Thursday arrested two people from Panipat on the charges of black-marketing of the antiviral drug.

In two separate incidents, the Ahmedabad police on Thursday nabbed 10 persons, one of them working with a pharma firm, with genuine as well as fake Remdesivir vials which they were planning to sell in the black market at very high rates, officials said.