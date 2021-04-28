Govt sets up inter-ministerial group for speedy clearance of global COVID relief materials: Report

As global help pour in to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the central government has set up a high-level inter-ministerial group for immediate clearance of the relief materials.

According to a Financial Express report citing sources, the group has established procedures for immediate clearance of the materials.

“The materials would be dispatched promptly to the recipient institutions in various parts of the country in coordination with various government agencies,” the sources were quoted as saying.

India received offers for help from several countries in the past few days even as it reeled under the daily surge of more than 3.5 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 relief materials mainly include essential medical supplies like oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and respiratory materials. According to the report, countries including the UK, France, Russia, Ireland, Germany, Australia and Kuwait among others, have extended the help to India.

The UK had, earlier this week, announced that its aid to India would include 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators.

Relief materials from France are being sent in two phases. In the first phase, relief materials will arrive later this week, according to sources. The consignment will include oxygen generating plants that could be installed quickly, liquid oxygen, respiratory material (28 respirators and their consumables), and 200 electric syringe pushers.

On April 26, US President Joe Biden pledged America’s steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Biden had also acknowledged India’s assistance to the US in the early days of the global pandemic last year during a telephone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Medical aid from the US will include therapeutics, personal protective equipment, and tests. The US has also approved the supply of raw materials needed for the manufacturing of Covishield vaccines.

American multinational companies such as Google, Apple, and Microsoft have also pledged support to India in its battle against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India has registered over 3.6 lakh new cases and 3,293 deaths in the past 24 hours.