  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Govt sets up inter-ministerial group for speedy clearance of global COVID relief materials: Report

Updated : April 28, 2021 04:15:33 IST

Countries including the UK, France, Russia, Ireland, Germany, Australia and Kuwait, among others, have extended help to India
The UK’s aid to India will include 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators
The relief material from France arriving in two phases will include liquid oxygen and respiratory material
Govt sets up inter-ministerial group for speedy clearance of global COVID relief materials: Report
Published : April 28, 2021 04:15 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: 1 lakh portable oxygen concentrators to be procured from PM CARES fund

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: 1 lakh portable oxygen concentrators to be procured from PM CARES fund

Maha gives Rs 1,500 each to 9.17 lakh construction workers

Maha gives Rs 1,500 each to 9.17 lakh construction workers

Procurement of 1.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses ordered for 18 plus people: TN Govt

Procurement of 1.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses ordered for 18 plus people: TN Govt

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement