Govt sets up inter-ministerial group for speedy clearance of global COVID relief materials: Report Updated : April 28, 2021 04:15:33 IST Countries including the UK, France, Russia, Ireland, Germany, Australia and Kuwait, among others, have extended help to India The UK’s aid to India will include 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators The relief material from France arriving in two phases will include liquid oxygen and respiratory material Published : April 28, 2021 04:15 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply