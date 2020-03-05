  • SENSEX
Govt says it is monitoring coronavirus situation, no shortage of drug ingredients for next 3 months

Updated : March 05, 2020 07:28 PM IST

All initiatives are being taken to ensure there is no impact of coronavirus in India, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda said.
Coronavirus is a challenge and "we should make all efforts that need to be taken...," he added.
DGFT had said the export of 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations would require licence.
