Govt readies plans to bring back Indians from the Middle East

Updated : April 26, 2020 11:27 AM IST

Indian foreign secretary Harshvardhan Shringla has written to all chief secretaries asking them to make preparations for Indians who will be repatriated in the coming weeks, sources told CNBC-TV18.
According to government sources, over 3,336 Indians abroad across 53 countries are suffering from COVID-19, of which over 2,061 are in Gulf countries alone.
Twenty five Indian nationals abroad have died due to coronavirus.
