Govt readies plans to bring back Indians from the Middle East

Indian officials have been chalking out plans to bring back stranded Indian citizens from other countries. Indian's stranded in the Gulf countries may be the first to return after the lockdown is lifted, people aware of the development said. Gulf countries account for the highest number of Indian nationals working and living abroad.

Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Human Resources said that it was reviewing labour relations with countries refusing to repatriate their nationals who wished to return home. UAE officials said they were considering halting any memorandum of understanding with countries who were not cooperating and restricting recruitment quotas in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. There are approximately 3.4 million Indians in the UAE and 2.6 million in Saudi Arabia.

Indian foreign secretary Harshvardhan Shringla has written to all chief secretaries asking them to make preparations for Indians who will be repatriated in the coming weeks, sources told CNBC-TV18. "The priority is to bring back Indian nationals from the gulf countries," a person aware of the development said.

Indian envoys to the UAE and Saudi Arabia have told CNBC-TV18 that they are supporting Indian nationals by distributing food, counselling and helping local authorities expand quarantine facilities. Indian missions have been urging nationals to remain calm until May 3, the last day of the coronavirus lockdown in India.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on Friday, India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ausaf Sayeed said, "We have received a large number of requests from Indian students, those working in private companies, pregnant women, those on tourist visas and medical visas. As of now there are no plans to resume commercial flights but as and when the government takes a policy decision, perhaps after the third of May then we will be full geared up to deal with the situation".

According to government sources, over 3,336 Indians abroad across 53 countries are suffering from COVID-19, of which over 2,061 are in Gulf countries alone. Twenty five Indian nationals abroad have died due to coronavirus.

