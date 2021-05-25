  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Black fungus: Govt ramps up supply of Amphotericin-B; all you need to know about the drug

Updated : May 25, 2021 22:42:21 IST

The domestic manufacturers will cumulatively produce 1,63,752 vials of Amphotericin-B in May 2021
India is importing 9 lakh vials of the Amphotericin-B drug for the treatment of the black fungus affected patients
Black fungus: Govt ramps up supply of Amphotericin-B; all you need to know about the drug
Published : May 25, 2021 10:08 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

BSE mkt cap hits record high; CEO Ashish Chauhan says exchange adding nearly 1 lakh investors daily

BSE mkt cap hits record high; CEO Ashish Chauhan says exchange adding nearly 1 lakh investors daily

Maha to get 60,000 vials of medicine for mucormycosis from June 1: Rajesh Tope

Maha to get 60,000 vials of medicine for mucormycosis from June 1: Rajesh Tope

India reports 1,96,427 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 41 days; active cases fall by 1.34 lakh

India reports 1,96,427 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 41 days; active cases fall by 1.34 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement